Six Israeli F-15s Breached Syrian Border in Homs Province on Monday - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) Six F-15s of the Israeli Air Force breached the Syrian border on Monday, fired eight guided missiles at rear facilities of the Syrian army in the province of Homs, Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said on Tuesday.

"Six F-15 tactical fighters of the Israeli Air Force, having breached the state border of the Syrian Arab Republic from the side of Northern Lebanon, struck with eight guided missiles at logistics support facilities of the Syrian government forces in the province of Homs," Kulit said at a briefing.

As a result of Israeli airstrikes in the Syrian province of Homs on Monday, minor material damage was caused, two Syrian soldiers were injured, Kulit said.

The Syrian air defense on duty destroyed six missiles from the Syrian Russian-made Buk-M2 and Pantsir-S missile systems.