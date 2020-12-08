Six Israeli Policemen Injured in Riots in Religious Neighborhood of Jerusalem

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Six Israeli police officers were injured on Monday night during riots in the religious district of Jerusalem, as residents objected to the laying of tram tracks through the area, the country's police said, adding that over 20 demonstrators were detained.

"During the riots that took place in Jerusalem near the Bar Ilan crossing, six policemen were wounded, with two of them being taken to a hospital after receiving injuries from stones thrown at them," the police's press service said in a statement.

Demonstrators - members of the ultra-Orthodox Jewish community - smashed windows, destroyed police cars, burned garbage cans and broke traffic lights. A total of 25 riot participants were detained, while the urban infrastructure was reportedly damaged.

Residents were provoked to demonstrate after local authorities decided to build tram lines in a district densely populated by followers of Orthodox Judaism.