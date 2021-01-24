UrduPoint.com
Six Israeli Pregnant Women In Critical Condition With UK COVID-19 Strain - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 01:40 AM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2021) Six Israeli pregnant women are in critical condition with the mutant strain of COVID-19, the country's health ministry said on Saturday.

"In light of the increase in incidence among pregnant women with severe symptoms in recent weeks, the ministry of health has tested pregnant women who are in hospital. The UK mutation was discovered in six out of seven cases that passed through the verification," the statement said.

The ministry has also recommended pregnant women in the country to receive a COVID-19 vaccine that is available to all of them.

The Israeli government signed a deal with Pfizer and BioNTech this past November for 8 million doses of their vaccine. More than 20 percent of its population of over 9 million have so far received the first vaccine dose since the rollout began on December 20. Currently, the vaccine is available for citizens over 40 years old, and the ministry of health is developing a vaccination plan for senior schoolchildren.

