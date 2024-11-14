Open Menu

Six Israeli Troops Killed, Deadly Strikes In Lebanon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2024 | 11:20 AM

Six Israeli troops killed, deadly strikes in Lebanon

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Israel suffered one of its deadliest days of its ground offensive against Hezbollah in Lebanon on Wednesday when six of its soldiers were killed in combat near the border.

The soldiers "fell during combat in southern Lebanon", the army said in a statement. Their deaths mean 47 Israeli troops have been killed in combat with Hezbollah since September 30, when Israel sent ground forces into Lebanon.

The army's announcement came after Israel's new Defence Minister Israel Katz said there would be no easing-up in the war against Hezbollah.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on X shared an image of the "Golani" Brigade symbol -- the unit the soldiers killed belonged to -- a green olive tree against a yellow background, with a broken heart emoji.

Since September 23, Israel has stepped up its bombing campaign in Lebanon, mainly targeting Hezbollah strongholds in south Beirut and in the east and south of the country. On September 30, it sent in ground troops.

