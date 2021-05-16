Six Jerusalem Police Officers Injured in Deliberate Ramming in Sheikh Jarrah Area

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2021) A car was deliberately rammed into Israeli police officers in Jerusalem's Sheikh Jarrah district, where clashes with Palestinians originally began, leaving six officers with injuries of varying severity, Israeli Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said on Sunday.

"Six policemen were injured in an attempted car terrorist attack in the Sheikh Jarrah area in Jerusalem.

Two of them are in moderate state, four were injured lightly. The terrorist was shot dead on the spot," Rosenfeld told reporters.

Unrest in the Jerusalem neighborhood was triggered earlier in May by an Israeli court ruling the eviction of several Arab families from their homes. Palestinians staged mass protests, prompting Israeli officers to use force. Tensions escalated on May 10, spiraling into an armed confrontations between Israel and Palestine's Gaza Strip.