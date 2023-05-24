UrduPoint.com

Six Killed, 100 Homes Destroyed In Afghan Flood: Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2023 | 09:01 PM

Six killed, 100 homes destroyed in Afghan flood: official

Six people have been killed and dozens of homes washed away in central Afghanistan after heavy rains were funnelled down mountain valleys causing devastating floods, a local official said Wednesday

Herat, Afghanistan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Six people have been killed and dozens of homes washed away in central Afghanistan after heavy rains were funnelled down mountain valleys causing devastating floods, a local official said Wednesday.

Research describes Afghanistan as highly vulnerable to the effects of climate change, which scientists say is making extreme weather events more harsh and more frequent.

Abdul Wahid Hamas, a spokesman for the Taliban governor in central Ghor province, said the area hit by high waters on Tuesday "has not seen such a flood at least in the last decade".

He said three women and a child were killed when their home was washed away in the provincial capital of Firozkoh -- 280 kilometres (170 miles) east of the city of Herat.

"People of the area have seen huge losses," said Bahauddin, 47, a relative of the four fatalities, who goes by only one name.

In Pasaband district, in the same province, a man and a woman were also swept away and later found dead, Hamas said, while one person remains missing after the flood.

More than 100 houses and about 200 hectares (500 acres) of agricultural land were destroyed, with canals used to irrigate the fields damaged, he said.

"It was raining heavily and flood waters were coming from the mountains," Hamas told AFP. "We don't have more details of the financial losses for now."

Related Topics

Taliban Dead Afghanistan Weather Governor Flood Herat Man Same Women From Rains

Recent Stories

Bank of Russia Expects Annual Inflation to Acceler ..

Bank of Russia Expects Annual Inflation to Accelerate

33 seconds ago
 Le Pen Says Crimean Referendum on Reunion With Rus ..

Le Pen Says Crimean Referendum on Reunion With Russia Legitimate, Reflected Publ ..

5 minutes ago
 Blinken Discusses With Stoltenberg Ukraine Aid, Sw ..

Blinken Discusses With Stoltenberg Ukraine Aid, Sweden Accession to NATO - US St ..

2 minutes ago
 Spanish Energy Giant Repsol to Sell 49% of Shares ..

Spanish Energy Giant Repsol to Sell 49% of Shares in Renewable Energy Projects - ..

2 minutes ago
 UN Refugee Agency Says Record 1Mln Displaced in So ..

UN Refugee Agency Says Record 1Mln Displaced in Somalia in Four Months

2 minutes ago
 Russian Central Bank Decides Not to Extend Some Co ..

Russian Central Bank Decides Not to Extend Some Concessions for Banks

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.