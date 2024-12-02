Open Menu

Six Killed, 130,000 Displaced In Floods In Malaysia

Umer Jamshaid Published December 02, 2024 | 02:00 PM

KUALA LUMPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Flooding in Malaysia has claimed six lives as of Monday, with the latest deaths being two elderly individuals drowning in Kelantan state while monitoring livestock, authorities said.

Flood victims numbering 134,524 are being housed in 613 flood relief centers at 11 a.m. local time, according to the country's social welfare department.

The worst-hit states are Kelantan and Terengganu, both located on the country's east coast.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said that the government has allocated additional funds for post-flood follow-up measures, which are expected to begin in the middle of this month.

Separately, the Agriculture and food Security Ministry said in a statement that it is studying the appropriate types of assistance to ease the burden of farmers affected by floods, including the provision of financial assistance and post-flood recovery support.

