Six Killed, 14 Injured As Dam Collapses In Russia's Krasnoyarsk Territory - Authorities

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 07:10 AM

Six Killed, 14 Injured as Dam Collapses in Russia's Krasnoyarsk Territory - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2019) Six people died and 14 people have been injured as a dam on the river Seyba in the Kuraginsky district of Russia's Krasnoyarsk Territory collapsed early on Saturday, the press service of the Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik, adding that the fate of 10 other people was unknown.

Earlier in the day, the regional branch of the Emergencies Ministry said that at 02:00 a. m. on Saturday (23:00 GMT on Friday), a dam on a water reservoir belonging to a gold-mining company collapsed near the settlement of Shchetinkino. The incident resulted in two temporary employee dormitories being flooded.

"Twenty people were injured, including six people who died and 14 people who were hospitalized. The fate of 10 other people remains unknown," the ministry said.

Your Thoughts and Comments

