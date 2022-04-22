T least six people were killed and 30 others injured in a recent fire outbreak at the Central Research Institute of the Russian aerospace defense forces (NII) in Tver, the emergency services told Sputnik on Friday while updating the information on casualties

RYAZAN/MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) At least six people were killed and 30 others injured in a recent fire outbreak at the Central Research Institute of the Russian aerospace defense forces (NII) in Tver, the emergency services told Sputnik on Friday while updating the information on casualties.

"Thirty (people) were injured, and six of them died," a source said.

Another source said that the fire was brought under control at 07:33 a.m. local time (04:33 GMT).

On Thursday, the fire broke out in one of the premises of the administrative building in a scientific research institute of the Russian defense ministry in Tver. The staff was evacuated, and the fire was localized on an area of 2,500 square meters. The city's authorities initially said that 13 people were hospitalized.