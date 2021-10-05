UrduPoint.com

Six Killed, 43 Injured In Tribal Clashes In Indonesian Papua Province - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 12:10 AM

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) Six people were killed, another 43 were injured, and over 4,500 fled to the local police station as a result of tribal clashes in Indonesia's largest province of Papua over the weekend, Indonesian media reported on Monday.

The incident took place in the district of Yahukimo in Indonesia's Papua Province on Sunday afternoon, the Kompas news portal said, citing provincial police. A group of people from the Kimyal ethnic group armed with sharp weapons reportedly attacked the church, which at that time was being attended by believers from the Yali tribe.

As a result of the clashes, six local residents were killed, while 43 sustained injuries of various levels of severity, the news said. A number of buildings was also set on fire. Several thousand people took refuge in the local police station and the district military garrison, according to the news.

Tribal violence is a common occurrence on the island of New Guinea. The influx of guns exacerbates tribal clashes, which cause dozens of deaths and force thousands of people to flee their homes each year.

More Stories From World

