UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Killed, 60,000 Forced To Evacuate As Hurricane Iota Ravages Nicaragua - Authorities

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 01:08 PM

Six Killed, 60,000 Forced to Evacuate as Hurricane Iota Ravages Nicaragua - Authorities

At least six people have been killed and over 60,000 were forced to evacuate following floods and landslides caused by hurricane Iota, Prensa news agency reported, citing Nicaraguan Vice President Rosario Murillo

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) At least six people have been killed and over 60,000 were forced to evacuate following floods and landslides caused by hurricane Iota, Prensa news agency reported, citing Nicaraguan Vice President Rosario Murillo.

According to the authorities, two children died on Monday while trying to cross the river and another four people died on Tuesday due to floods and landslides. Those evacuated have been accommodated in 600 shelters

The tropical hurricane also hit Colombia, damaging all the housing stock of Profidencia island in the Caribbean sea, Housing, Cities and Territorial Minister of Colombia Jonathan Malagon Gongalez said.

"One hundred percent of housing is damaged, about 80 percent were completely destroyed, another 20 percent were partially destroyed," Malagon said at the press conference streamed by Twitter on Tuesday.

According Colombian President Ivan Duque, the mechanisms of prevention, warning and evacuation contributed to the reduction of a number of victims in Colombia, where two persons were reported dead and one missing.

The Colombian authorities promised complete restoration of housing of all the inhabitants of the island in 2021. At the moment the authorities plan to install around 4,000 tents with mattresses.

Colombian air force evacuated 112 people to the mainland including tourists, personnel of the tourist industry and six injured people.

Late Monday night hurricane Iota made landfall in Colombia before moving to the Caribbean coast of Nicaragua. The strong waves and fierce winds from Iota caused material damage, leaving thousands of people without home, water and electricity supply.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Electricity Water Twitter Died Rosario Colombia All From Industry Housing

Recent Stories

Trump ousts head of US cybersecurity agency that ..

3 minutes ago

Preliminary PC-1 of Peshawar to D.I Khan motorway ..

3 minutes ago

Serial killer specialist 'appalled' by US executio ..

3 minutes ago

PTI constitutes an Advisory Council for devising s ..

3 minutes ago

People celebrate PTI's victory in GB elections

24 minutes ago

'New challenges' hit Australian Open warm-up event ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.