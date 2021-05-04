UrduPoint.com
Six Killed, 80 Injured In Metro Train Bridge Collapse In Mexico City - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 seconds ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 09:50 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) At least six people were killed and 80 injured when a metro bridge collapsed in the capital of Mexico, Universal reported citing emergencies services.

Earlier, the Pais newspaper, citing authorities, reported 50 people injured in the accident.

The mayor of Mexico City earlier said the metro bridge collapsed with the train in Mexico City. According to media reports, the accident took place in the southeast of Mexico City, near the Olivos and Tezonco stations.

