Six Killed After Quake Rocks Indonesia: Disaster Agency
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 06:48 PM
Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :At least six people have been killed after a 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia's main Java island, the country's disaster agency said Saturday.
"The agency has recorded six dead and one person who sustained serious injuries," said National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Raditya Jati, adding that several villages in East Java had been evacuated.