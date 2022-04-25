UrduPoint.com

Six Killed At Polish Coal Mine Zofiowka After Seismic Tremor - Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Six Killed at Polish Coal Mine Zofiowka After Seismic Tremor - Prime Minister

Six miners died trapped at the Zofiowka coal mine in Poland's south after a seismic tremor in the second deadly coal mine incident within the past week, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) Six miners died trapped at the Zofiowka coal mine in Poland's south after a seismic tremor in the second deadly coal mine incident within the past week, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday.

The tremor occurred on Sunday, preventing ten miners from reaching the surface. Rescuers confirmed four miners killed later that day as search works continued.

"As of today, we know that another two injured miners from Zofiowka died. There are already six (dead) miners from Zofiowka," Morawiecki told reporters.

The fate of another four miners remains unknown, with a search operation underway.

Morawiecki has ordered for mining safety to be inspected across the industry as another deadly incident took place last week at a mine in the same Polish province of Silesia.

Last Wednesday, two blasts occurred at the Pniowek mine, killing at least five. The second blast occurred after rescuers descended into the mine. There were 42 workers in the shaft at the time of explosions, and seven still remain unaccounted for.

Zofiowka and Pniowek are among Poland's largest coal mines. Zofiowka stores about 87 million tonnes of coal reserves and produces about 3.7 million tonnes annually. Pniowek stores about 101 million tonnes and produces 5.1 million tonnes annually.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Prime Minister Died Same Poland Sunday From Industry Million

Recent Stories

US believes Ukraine can beat Russia with 'right eq ..

US believes Ukraine can beat Russia with 'right equipment'

8 seconds ago
 Russia's FSB Says Prevented Terrorist Attack in St ..

Russia's FSB Says Prevented Terrorist Attack in Stavropol Region

10 seconds ago
 Careem partners with Krave Mart and others to offe ..

Careem partners with Krave Mart and others to offer its Captains discounted groc ..

12 minutes ago
 EU, India to Cooperate in Renewable Energy Develop ..

EU, India to Cooperate in Renewable Energy Development - EU Commission Head

2 minutes ago
 FO deplores ‘Public Notice’ by India advising ..

FO deplores ‘Public Notice’ by India advising students not to seek higher ed ..

30 minutes ago
 FO deplores ‘Public Notice’ by India advising ..

FO deplores ‘Public Notice’ by India advising students not to seek higher ed ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.