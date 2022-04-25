Six Killed at Polish Coal Mine Zofiowka After Seismic Tremor - Prime Minister

Six miners died trapped at the Zofiowka coal mine in Poland's south after a seismic tremor in the second deadly coal mine incident within the past week, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) Six miners died trapped at the Zofiowka coal mine in Poland's south after a seismic tremor in the second deadly coal mine incident within the past week, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday.

The tremor occurred on Sunday, preventing ten miners from reaching the surface. Rescuers confirmed four miners killed later that day as search works continued.

"As of today, we know that another two injured miners from Zofiowka died. There are already six (dead) miners from Zofiowka," Morawiecki told reporters.

The fate of another four miners remains unknown, with a search operation underway.

Morawiecki has ordered for mining safety to be inspected across the industry as another deadly incident took place last week at a mine in the same Polish province of Silesia.

Last Wednesday, two blasts occurred at the Pniowek mine, killing at least five. The second blast occurred after rescuers descended into the mine. There were 42 workers in the shaft at the time of explosions, and seven still remain unaccounted for.

Zofiowka and Pniowek are among Poland's largest coal mines. Zofiowka stores about 87 million tonnes of coal reserves and produces about 3.7 million tonnes annually. Pniowek stores about 101 million tonnes and produces 5.1 million tonnes annually.