Six Killed, Five Injured In Shooting At US Florida University
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 18, 2025 | 03:30 PM
Shooting took place inside the university’s student union building
FLORIDA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 18th, 2025) Six people were killed and five others injured in a shooting incident at a university in the US state of Florida, with one of the injured reported to be in critical condition.
The news agencies reported that the shooting took place inside the university's Student Union building.
The police confirmed that the suspected shooter has been taken into custody.
The hospital authorities stated that six injured individuals were brought in following the incident, one of whom was in critical condition and later succumbed to injuries during treatment.
Former US President Donald Trump was briefed on the incident, calling the shooting at Florida State University “shameful and horrific.”
Recent Stories
Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida University
Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid rising trend
PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-election
Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration over alleged visa cancellatio ..
Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Smartphone of 2025? Let’s Comp ..
Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025
UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Ministers on meteorology & climat ..
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguration ceremony of teamLab Phenomen ..
'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services for distribution of its products ..
Saud bin Saqr receives Prince Philippos, Princess Nina of Greece
More Stories From World
-
Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida University6 minutes ago
-
Hamas denounces 'blatant aggression' after US Yemen strikes1 hour ago
-
Ukraine PM to visit Washington next week for resource deal talks1 hour ago
-
Vance arrives for talks in Italy, Easter at the Vatican1 hour ago
-
Vance arrives for talks in Italy, Easter at the Vatican1 hour ago
-
Rubio says Europeans need to decide on Iran sanctions 'snapback'2 hours ago
-
Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration over alleged visa cancellations in US2 hours ago
-
France hails 'positive process' as Europe, US discuss Ukraine ceasefire3 hours ago
-
Two missing after deadly spring snowstorm wreaks havoc in Alps3 hours ago
-
Russian mercenaries draw suspicion in Equatorial Guinea3 hours ago
-
Two killed as police officer's son opens fire at US university3 hours ago
-
Under fire at debate, Canada PM Carney tries to focus on Trump3 hours ago