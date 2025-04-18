Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida University

(@Abdulla99267510)

Shooting took place inside the university’s student union building

FLORIDA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 18th, 2025) Six people were killed and five others injured in a shooting incident at a university in the US state of Florida, with one of the injured reported to be in critical condition.

The news agencies reported that the shooting took place inside the university's Student Union building.

The police confirmed that the suspected shooter has been taken into custody.

The hospital authorities stated that six injured individuals were brought in following the incident, one of whom was in critical condition and later succumbed to injuries during treatment.

Former US President Donald Trump was briefed on the incident, calling the shooting at Florida State University “shameful and horrific.”