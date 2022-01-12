UrduPoint.com

Six Killed In Car Bombing In Somali Capital: Security Official, Witnesses

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2022 | 04:52 PM

Six people were killed in a powerful car bomb explosion in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Wednesday, a security official and witnesses said

Mogadishu, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Six people were killed in a powerful car bomb explosion in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Wednesday, a security official and witnesses said.

"The initial information we have.

.. indicates that at least six people were killed and several others wounded in the huge car bomb blast. It has also caused devastation in the area," local government security officer Mohamed Abdi told AFP, warning that the toll could be higher.

