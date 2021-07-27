UrduPoint.com
Six Killed In Clashes With Taliban In Afghanistan's Northeast - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 06:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) Six people were killed in clashes between the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) and government troops supported by public uprising forces in Afghanistan's northeastern province of Kapisa, TOLOnews reported on Tuesday, citing police.

The militants are reported to have carried out several attacks in the Nijrab district after midnight but the Afghan forces pushed them back in the morning. Two civilians and four members of the public uprising forces were killed in the the clashes.

The security forces left key parts of the district two weeks ago, with several other districts also falling under Taliban control, according to the broadcaster. Hundreds of Nijrab residents have had to flee their homes.

Violence in Afghanistan has been on the rise as foreign troops withdraw from the country. The UN assistance mission in the country said on Monday that the number of Afghans killed or injured in the first half of the year hit a record 5,183, with a particularly sharp rise recorded in May.

