UrduPoint.com

Six Killed In Latest Rebel Attack In CAfrica

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 10:43 PM

Six killed in latest rebel attack in CAfrica

Five civilians and a soldier were killed in the latest attack by armed groups in volatile Central African Republic, plagued by fighting between rebels and the army, a local official said Monday

Bangui, Central African Republic, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Five civilians and a soldier were killed in the latest attack by armed groups in volatile Central African Republic, plagued by fighting between rebels and the army, a local official said Monday.

Rebel fighters attacked army positions of Central African forces on Sunday in the town of Mann, some 600 kilometres (370 miles) northwest of Bangui, local sub-prefect Jean-Ulrich Sembetanga told AFP.

"The toll is five civilians killed, one Central African soldier and one rebel," Sembetanga said, blaming the powerful 3R (Return, Reclamation, Rehabilitation) group, active in the northwest of the country and mainly made up of the Fulani ethnic group.

The news came hours after a report that 15 civilians were killed in the central east of the former French colony December 6 and 7.

The UN MINUSCA mission said Monday that others were mutilated in the attack some 400 kilometres east of Bangui, and that some 1,500 people were forced from their homes.

The organisation added it had evidence of "cases of amputation, extortion and destruction of homes and the displacement of upwards of 1,500 people", pointing the finger of blame at a mainly Christian and animist militia known as the anti-Balaka.

MINUSCA added it "strongly condemns the recent violence deliberately targeting civilian populations".

One of the poorest countries in the world, the car descended into conflict in 2013 when then president Francois Bozize was ousted by a rebel coalition called the Seleka, drawn largely from the Muslim minority.

The coup triggered a sectarian bloodbath between the Seleka and anti-Balaka forces.

In December last year, rebels launched a new offensive against President Faustin-Archange Touadera's regime on the eve of presidential elections.

Touadera won re-election, and his army has now reconquered the lost territory -- the United Nations and France say with key support from Russia's Wagner private security group -- as well as crack Rwandan troops.

Moscow denies the allegations.

Touadera on October 15 decreed a unilateral ceasefire with a view to opening a dialogue with armed groups. The main groups responded by announcing they would abide by the truce.

But on November 28, some 30 civilians and two soldiers were killed in an attack in the northwest which authorities blamed on the 3R group.

Related Topics

Attack World Army United Nations Minority Russia France Car Bangui Central African Republic October November December Sunday Muslim Christian From

Recent Stories

Timeline: Ethiopia's brutal war

Timeline: Ethiopia's brutal war

1 minute ago
 England's Hill to join Sale after Exeter exit

England's Hill to join Sale after Exeter exit

1 minute ago
 Ethiopia's rebels announce retreat to Tigray

Ethiopia's rebels announce retreat to Tigray

1 minute ago
 WHO chief says 2022 must be year 'we end the pande ..

WHO chief says 2022 must be year 'we end the pandemic'

2 minutes ago
 EU authorises Novavax as fifth Covid vaccine

EU authorises Novavax as fifth Covid vaccine

8 minutes ago
 Gabon youth soccer coach charged with paedophilia: ..

Gabon youth soccer coach charged with paedophilia: judicial source

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.