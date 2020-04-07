UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Killed In Quarantined DR Congo Region

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 seconds ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 07:17 PM

Six killed in quarantined DR Congo region

Five men and a child were killed in an overnight attack blamed on the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) militia near the eastern DR Congo city of Beni, cut off because of the coronavirus pandemic, local sources said Tuesday

Beni, DR Congo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Five men and a child were killed in an overnight attack blamed on the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) militia near the eastern DR Congo city of Beni, cut off because of the coronavirus pandemic, local sources said Tuesday.

The attack occurred in Halungupa, some 30 kilometres (18 miles) from Beni in North Kivu province, local official John Kambale Sibendire told AFP.

The local police chief confirmed the attack.

In a measure aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19, the region's main three cities of Beni, Goma and Butembo have been cut off from the rest of North Kivu.

The region, torn by armed conflict for the past 25 years, has fought an Ebola epidemic -- the DR Congo's 10th -- since August 2018.

Related Topics

Attack Police Beni Butembo Goma Congo August 2018 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

President expresses sorrow over demise of Dr. Soom ..

12 minutes ago

PM says action to be taken against those responsib ..

34 minutes ago

Serbian Defense Minister Says Nation Thankful for ..

6 seconds ago

Putin Says Coronavirus Peak Not Over, Calls for Le ..

7 seconds ago

Mayor of City in Northern Italy Introduces Male, F ..

8 seconds ago

Girl allegedly commits suicide in Rajanpur

10 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.