Six Killed In Romanian B&B Fire

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 27, 2023 | 10:00 AM

Bucharest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) A fire killed at least six people, including a minor, when it spread through a bed and breakfast early Tuesday north of Romania's capital, emergency services said.

Two other people were injured and two were missing after the fire engulfed the building in Tohani, about 100 kilometres (60 miles) north of Bucharest, the services said on Facebook.

The fire affected over 1,000 square metres (11,000 square feet) of the building, they said.

The building was found to have inadequate fire security measures during an inspection in 2019, but the owner allegedly failed to take measures to update the fire security licence afterwards, they said.

