Six killed in southern Germany shooting: reports

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Six people were killed in a shooting in the southern German town of Rot am See on Friday, according to reports in local media.

The DPA news agency and Bild newspaper both reported six people had died in the shooting.

A police spokesman confirmed to AFP only that "several" people had been wounded and "probably" more than one killed, adding that the suspected shooter had been arrested and a personal motive was believed to lie behind the attack.