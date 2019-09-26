UrduPoint.com
Six Killed In Strong Earthquake In Eastern Indonesia - Disaster Management Agency

Thu 26th September 2019 | 05:20 PM

Six Killed in Strong Earthquake in Eastern Indonesia - Disaster Management Agency

Six people were killed and more than a dozen were injured in an earthquake in Indonesia's eastern province of Maluku, the secretary of the local branch of the National Disaster Management Agency said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) Six people were killed and more than a dozen were injured in an earthquake in Indonesia's eastern province of Maluku, the secretary of the local branch of the National Disaster Management Agency said on Thursday.

The US Geological Survey reported a powerful 6.

5 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Indonesia's eastern Seram Island at 23:46 GMT on Wednesday. Its epicenter was some eight kilometers (4.9 miles) to the southeast of the settlement of Kairatu at a depth of 29.9 kilometers.

"Six people died from falling concrete blocks and parts of buildings destroyed by earthquakes," Eva Tuhumuri told the Xinhua news agency.

After the earthquake, panic set in and locals started running out of their homes and seeking refuge somewhere nearby, the official said.

