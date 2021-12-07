UrduPoint.com

Six Kyrgyz Parties Enter Parliament - Election Committee

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 03:10 PM

Six Kyrgyz Parties Enter Parliament - Election Committee

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) Six political parties are entering the Kyrgyz parliament following the November 28 elections and after a manual count of votes ended, the Central Election Committee said on Tuesday.

The CEC has officially recognized the election results.

Three pro-government parties, two opposition-minded parties and one lesser-known political force entered the parliament.

Related Topics

Election Parliament November

Recent Stories

IHC warns Rana Shamim of indictment if he fails to ..

IHC warns Rana Shamim of indictment if he fails to submit original affidavit

29 minutes ago
 UAE, UN partnership celebrated at Expo 2020 Dubai

UAE, UN partnership celebrated at Expo 2020 Dubai

46 minutes ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns Houthis' missile launch ..

Pakistan strongly condemns Houthis' missile launch towards Saudi Arabia

39 minutes ago
 Dubai Government announces four and half day worki ..

Dubai Government announces four and half day working week

46 minutes ago
 Astana Format Talks on Syria Scheduled for Decembe ..

Astana Format Talks on Syria Scheduled for December 21-22 - Kazakh Foreign Minis ..

40 minutes ago
 Car Bomb Explosion in Southern Iraq Kills 7 People ..

Car Bomb Explosion in Southern Iraq Kills 7 People - Reports

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.