Six Kyrgyz Parties Enter Parliament - Election Committee
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 03:10 PM
BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) Six political parties are entering the Kyrgyz parliament following the November 28 elections and after a manual count of votes ended, the Central Election Committee said on Tuesday.
The CEC has officially recognized the election results.
Three pro-government parties, two opposition-minded parties and one lesser-known political force entered the parliament.