UrduPoint.com

Six Loyalist Fighters Killed In Syria Arms Depot Blast

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 06:02 PM

Six loyalist fighters killed in Syria arms depot blast

Six members of a pro-government militia were killed Wednesday in an arms depot blast in the central Syrian province of Hama, a war monitor reported

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Six members of a pro-government militia were killed Wednesday in an arms depot blast in the central Syrian province of Hama, a war monitor reported.

Seven other members of the National Defence Forces militia were wounded, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, without identifying what triggered the blast.

The pro-government Al-Watan daily reported the same death toll and said the explosion was caused by a "technical error," without elaborating.

Related Topics

Syria Same

Recent Stories

Two-Day National Seerat conference starts at NUML

Two-Day National Seerat conference starts at NUML

2 minutes ago
 Afghan Assets Unfreezing, Sanctions Lift Discussed ..

Afghan Assets Unfreezing, Sanctions Lift Discussed at Moscow-Format Meeting - Ta ..

2 minutes ago
 Deputy ruler of Dubai visits Pakistan pavilion at ..

Deputy ruler of Dubai visits Pakistan pavilion at Expo 2020

2 minutes ago
 Pak-Vietnam talks on PTA to be held in Nov: Vietna ..

Pak-Vietnam talks on PTA to be held in Nov: Vietnam's Envoy

2 minutes ago
 German Police Arrest 2 Former Bundeswehr Soldiers ..

German Police Arrest 2 Former Bundeswehr Soldiers Suspected of Forming Terrorist ..

9 minutes ago
 Hunger still there, looking forward for next WC: A ..

Hunger still there, looking forward for next WC: Azam Khan

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.