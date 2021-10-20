Six loyalist fighters killed in Syria arms depot blast

Six members of a pro-government militia were killed Wednesday in an arms depot blast in the central Syrian province of Hama, a war monitor reported

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Six members of a pro-government militia were killed Wednesday in an arms depot blast in the central Syrian province of Hama, a war monitor reported.

Seven other members of the National Defence Forces militia were wounded, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, without identifying what triggered the blast.

The pro-government Al-Watan daily reported the same death toll and said the explosion was caused by a "technical error," without elaborating.