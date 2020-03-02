UrduPoint.com
Six Mali Soldiers Killed In Checkpoint Attack: Army

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 11:22 PM

Six Mali soldiers killed in checkpoint attack: army

Six Malian soldiers died and 10 were injured when militants armed with rocket launchers attacked a checkpoint in a central region of the conflict-torn nation, the army and a local official said Monday

Bamako, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Six Malian soldiers died and 10 were injured when militants armed with rocket launchers attacked a checkpoint in a central region of the conflict-torn nation, the army and a local official said Monday.

The attack on Sunday night at Mondoro resulted in "six deaths, 10 injuries and material damage," the army said on Twitter.

It said soldiers destroyed "two columns of vehicles and motorcycles belonging to the terrorists" during the fightback.

"Air strikes launched at night quickly led to major losses of human lives and material of the armed terrorist group," it said.

A local official said the militants had launched the assault "using rocket launchers fired at parked military vehicles".

The official said the clashes lasted for an hour.

"I don't know the number of jihadists killed but there are victims," the official said.

A local association on Monday expressed concern over the possible withdrawal of troops from Mondoro, where one soldier was killed and three others wounded on February 14.

The camps at Mondoro and Boulkessi, near the border with Burkina Faso, were targeted in twin attacks in September that left at least 40 soldiers dead.

