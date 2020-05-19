UrduPoint.com
Six Members Of Afghanistan's Public Uprising Forces Killed In Country's North-East- Police

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 05:54 PM

Six Members of Afghanistan's Public Uprising Forces Killed in Country's North-East- Police

Six members of Afghanistan's public uprising forces, operating under the Interior Ministry, were killed in an attack by the Taliban in the northeastern Takhar province, the provincial police chief confirmed to Sputnik on Tuesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) Six members of Afghanistan's public uprising forces, operating under the Interior Ministry, were killed in an attack by the Taliban in the northeastern Takhar province, the provincial police chief confirmed to Sputnik on Tuesday.

The Taliban attacked the uprising forces' checkpoint in the Badakhshi Qeshlaq area of Takhar's Baharak district last night, the police chief said.

The Taliban militant movement has not yet commented on the matter.

