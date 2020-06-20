UrduPoint.com
Six Members Of One Family Killed In Mexico

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 01:43 PM

Six members of one family, including a minor, were killed in their home by an armed group in central Mexico, the local prosecutor's office has said

Celaya, Mexico, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Six members of one family, including a minor, were killed in their home by an armed group in central Mexico, the local prosecutor's office has said.

Gunmen arrived at the house in Celaya in Guanajuato state on Thursday night and started setting off "explosions targeting the family," it added.

Investigators found three women and two men dead at the scene, as well as a minor whose age and gender were not given, the prosecutor's office said Friday.

Two other women were wounded and taken to hospital, according to the state security ministry.

Celaya's mayor condemned the killings and said he would help with the investigation.

Guanajuato is one of Mexico's main industrial centers and has attracted the attention of violent cartels involved in drug trafficking, extortion, kidnapping and stealing petrol.

