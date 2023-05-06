UrduPoint.com

Six Members Of UK Anti-Monarchy Group Republic Arrested At Coronation Protest

Faizan Hashmi Published May 06, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Six Members of UK Anti-Monarchy Group Republic Arrested at Coronation Protest

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2023) UK anti-monarchy group Republic said on Saturday that the London police had arrested six members of the group, including its leader Graham Smith, at a protest against the coronation of King Charles III in London.

In December 2022, Republic announced that it would be protesting the coronation on Saturday, May 6. The group calls for replacing the monarchy with an elected head of state.

"This morning, @GrahamSmith_ and 5 members of our team were arrested. Hundreds of placards were seized. Is this democracy?" the group wrote on Twitter, adding that police officers had not clarified the reasons for the arrest.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed it was conducting a large-scale operation in the city's center amid protests of anti-monarchists.

"A significant police operation is under way in central London. We have made a number of arrests in the area of Carlton House Terrace. The individuals have been held on suspicion of breaching the peace," the police tweeted.

The king's coronation is taking place amid the increase of anti-monarchist sentiment in the United Kingdom and the ongoing increase in living costs.

