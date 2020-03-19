UrduPoint.com
Six Members Of US National Guard Test Positive For Coronavirus - Chief

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 09:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) The head of the US National Guard on Thursday said six of its service members have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVD-19).

"Six cases have tested positive," General Joseph Lengyel told reporters. "There are no plans to recall missions overseas at this moment. Those deployments are going ahead.

"

The commander said the US president could federalize the National Guard but there are no plans to do so as of yet.

Tens of thousands of US National Guard members could be activated as part of the emergency response to the COVID-19 outbreak, he added.

On Wednesday, the Pentagon said 49 US military service members have tested positive for the virus.

