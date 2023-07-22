Open Menu

Six Migrants Dead After Boat Collides With Rocks Off Morocco - Reports

Sumaira FH Published July 22, 2023 | 11:40 AM

Six Migrants Dead After Boat Collides With Rocks off Morocco - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2023) A boat with migrants crashed into rocks off Morocco, leaving six people dead, the MAP news agency reported on Saturday, citing local authorities.

Some 48 people survived the crash, the report said.

The deadly incident was reportedly caused by poor weather conditions, high waves and the smuggler's failed maneuver.

Local authorities and emergency services responded to the scene shortly after receiving reports on the collision to provide first aid to the survivors and retrieve the bodies of the victims.

An investigation into the shipwreck is ongoing.

Related Topics

Dead Weather Poor Morocco

Recent Stories

FM distributes ownership rights certificates among ..

FM distributes ownership rights certificates among flood victims

10 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 July 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 July 2023

3 hours ago
 Sarah Al Ameri scoops silver medal at 19th Asian S ..

Sarah Al Ameri scoops silver medal at 19th Asian Senior Karate Championship

10 hours ago
 UAE President receives phone call from President o ..

UAE President receives phone call from President of Tunisia

12 hours ago
 Milk sellers postpone plans to increase per liter ..

Milk sellers postpone plans to increase per liter milk price

12 hours ago
US Wants Dialogue, Contacts With China on Arms Con ..

US Wants Dialogue, Contacts With China on Arms Control to Avoid Miscalculation - ..

12 hours ago
 PM's youth talent hunt women football league kicks ..

PM's youth talent hunt women football league kicks off

12 hours ago
 PureHealth, Fujifilm Global collaborate to leverag ..

PureHealth, Fujifilm Global collaborate to leverage AI in Abu Dhabi’s healthca ..

12 hours ago
 Wood strikes for England in fourth Ashes Test afte ..

Wood strikes for England in fourth Ashes Test after Bairstow runs riot

12 hours ago
 US Arms Control Official Jenkins Says Washington S ..

US Arms Control Official Jenkins Says Washington Still Interested in New START T ..

12 hours ago
 Ex-ABC News Report James Meek Pleads Guilty in Chi ..

Ex-ABC News Report James Meek Pleads Guilty in Child Pornography Case - US Justi ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World