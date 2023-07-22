Six Migrants Dead After Boat Collides With Rocks off Morocco - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2023) A boat with migrants crashed into rocks off Morocco, leaving six people dead, the MAP news agency reported on Saturday, citing local authorities.

Some 48 people survived the crash, the report said.

The deadly incident was reportedly caused by poor weather conditions, high waves and the smuggler's failed maneuver.

Local authorities and emergency services responded to the scene shortly after receiving reports on the collision to provide first aid to the survivors and retrieve the bodies of the victims.

An investigation into the shipwreck is ongoing.