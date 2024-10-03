Six Migrants Killed By Mexican Soldiers During Highway Chase
Umer Jamshaid Published October 03, 2024 | 10:30 AM
Tuxtla Gutiérrez, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Soldiers chasing suspicious vehicles on a highway in Mexico opened fire and killed six migrants, the defense ministry said Wednesday.
The patrol found 33 migrants from countries including Egypt, Nepal, Cuba, India and Pakistan, it said, without specifying the nationalities of those killed in the incident late Tuesday in southern Chiapas state.
The killing happened on the same day that Claudia Sheinbaum took office as Mexico's new president with a vow to respect human rights and avoid repression by security forces.
The two soldiers who opened fire have been removed from their duties pending an investigation, according to a statement.
It said the patrol saw a vehicle -- followed by two flatbed trucks like those used by criminals -- traveling at high speed and apparently attempting to flee.
"Military personnel reported hearing gunshots, so two soldiers activated their weapons, stopping one of the flatbed trucks," the statement said.
Four of the migrants died at the scene while two of the 12 injured lost their lives at the hospital, it added.
The 17 migrants who were unharmed were handed over to the immigration authorities, the statement said.
According to a police report, soldiers chased a truck after it failed to stop at an army checkpoint, firing gunshots to try to stop it.
The driver turned off down a dirt road in an attempt to escape, but lost control of the vehicle, it said.
Thousands of migrants from many countries travel through Mexico each year in buses, overcrowded trailers and atop freight trains in an attempt to reach the US-Mexican border.
They run the risk of fatal accidents, kidnapping by criminal groups and extortion by corrupt officials.
In December 2021, 56 mostly Central American migrants were killed and dozens injured when a people smugglers' truck carrying around 160 people overturned in Chiapas.
More than 9,800 migrants have died or disappeared in the Americas since 2014, most of them while trying to reach the United States via Mexico, according to the International Organization for Migration.
In March 2023, 40 migrants died in a blaze at a detention center in the border city of Ciudad Juarez started by a detainee who set fire to the mattress in his cell.
Security camera footage showed that once the fire broke out, neither immigration nor security personnel attempted to evacuate the migrants.
In recent years, Mexico has given an increased public security role to its military, which Amnesty International in April accused of using "unnecessary and excessive force."
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 October 2024
HESCO team attacked during crackdown on power theft
Oil prices pare strong gains, stocks waver on Middle East worries
Israel strikes turn bustling south Beirut into ghost town
Overseas Pakistanis Foundation meets at Pak Embassy, vows to boost services to c ..
Biden, Harris travel to areas hit hard by Hurricane Helene
Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to win China Open
Biden, Harris travel to areas slammed by 'historic' Hurricane Helene
Study reveals long-term death toll of cyclones as world battered
Hezbollah says fighting off Israeli incursions in south Lebanon
How is US dockers' strike affecting international trade?
More Stories From World
-
Tolstoy's descendants in family saga over Russian peace prize11 minutes ago
-
Barkaat's exhibition in Paris showcases convergence of disability and artistry21 minutes ago
-
Six migrants killed by Mexican soldiers: ministry21 minutes ago
-
Biden official urges talks as US port strike enters second day21 minutes ago
-
US election like no other enters nail-biting final month21 minutes ago
-
Deadly strike on central Beirut after Israel, Iran trade threats31 minutes ago
-
Singapore court sentences ex-minister to 12 months in prison: media31 minutes ago
-
Senegal looks to aquaculture as fish stocks dwindle41 minutes ago
-
Taiwan shuts down for second day as Typhoon Krathon makes landfall41 minutes ago
-
'Country over party': Arizona Republicans channel McCain with Harris support41 minutes ago
-
Carpe diem: the Costa Rican women turning fish into fashion51 minutes ago
-
Mexico's new president offers apology for 1968 student massacre1 hour ago