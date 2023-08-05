Open Menu

Six Ministers Detained By Rebels In Niger - Ousted President's Party

Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Six Ministers Detained by Rebels in Niger - Ousted President's Party

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2023) The coup leaders in Niger, who ousted the country's president in July, also detained six ministers, the ousted president's Nigerien Party for Democracy and Socialism (PNDS-Tarayya) said.

"Also detained are ... in particular, Interior Minister Hamadou Amamou Souley ... the Minister of Oil, Mr. Mahamane Sani Mahamadou, the Minister of Mines, Mrs. Ousseini Hadizatou, Transportation Minister Alma Oumarou, Finance Minister Ahmat Jidoud and the Minister of Plan, Rabiou Abdou," the party said in a statement, published by Actu Niger news outlet on Friday.

The party also expressed its gratitude to the international community for support and the condemnation of "hostage-taking," the statement read.

On July 26, Niger's presidential guard ousted and detained president Mohamed Bazoum. The guard's commander, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, proclaimed himself interim leader and the president of caretaker National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) condemned the coup, suspended financial aid to the country, and gave Niger's coup leaders one week to reinstate detained president, or the community would use "all measures," including military, to restore order in the African nation. Several European countries have also suspended aid to Niger, and evacuated its citizens.

Related Topics

Condemnation Interior Minister Democracy Oil Niger July All

Recent Stories

Imran Khan arrested after being convicted in Thosh ..

Imran Khan arrested after being convicted in Thoshakhana case

44 minutes ago
 Steps being taken to promote screen tourism: Marri ..

Steps being taken to promote screen tourism: Marriyum

53 minutes ago
 Pak Army vows to continue support of Kashmiris str ..

Pak Army vows to continue support of Kashmiris struggle

3 hours ago
 Kashmiris to observe Youm-e-Istehsal today

Kashmiris to observe Youm-e-Istehsal today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 August 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 August 2023

6 hours ago
New phase of Empowering Future Leaders Program lau ..

New phase of Empowering Future Leaders Program launched in Switzerland

13 hours ago
 'Below acceptable standards': Olympic open water t ..

'Below acceptable standards': Olympic open water test in Seine postponed

14 hours ago
 Austin, Polish Defense Minister Discuss Wagner Gro ..

Austin, Polish Defense Minister Discuss Wagner Group's Presence in Belarus - Pen ..

14 hours ago
 US, Partners Call for End to Ethnic Violence in Su ..

US, Partners Call for End to Ethnic Violence in Sudan's Darfur Region - State De ..

14 hours ago
 Lithuania Recognized 1,164 Russians, Belarusians a ..

Lithuania Recognized 1,164 Russians, Belarusians as Security Threats- Migration ..

14 hours ago
 Cao Shudong calls on Federal Minister for Finance ..

Cao Shudong calls on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad I ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From World