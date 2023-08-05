MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2023) The coup leaders in Niger, who ousted the country's president in July, also detained six ministers, the ousted president's Nigerien Party for Democracy and Socialism (PNDS-Tarayya) said.

"Also detained are ... in particular, Interior Minister Hamadou Amamou Souley ... the Minister of Oil, Mr. Mahamane Sani Mahamadou, the Minister of Mines, Mrs. Ousseini Hadizatou, Transportation Minister Alma Oumarou, Finance Minister Ahmat Jidoud and the Minister of Plan, Rabiou Abdou," the party said in a statement, published by Actu Niger news outlet on Friday.

The party also expressed its gratitude to the international community for support and the condemnation of "hostage-taking," the statement read.

On July 26, Niger's presidential guard ousted and detained president Mohamed Bazoum. The guard's commander, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, proclaimed himself interim leader and the president of caretaker National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) condemned the coup, suspended financial aid to the country, and gave Niger's coup leaders one week to reinstate detained president, or the community would use "all measures," including military, to restore order in the African nation. Several European countries have also suspended aid to Niger, and evacuated its citizens.