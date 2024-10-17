Six missing after avalanche in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) A search is underway for six people who went missing after an avalanche in southern Kyrgyzstan, the country's Ministry of Emergency Situations reported Thursday.

Rescuers said that a group of 14 people went to the mountains in the Chatkal district of the Jalal-Abad region to collect medicinal plants on Oct.

9. Eight people were found alive on Wednesday after being reported missing after an avalanche on Sunday.

Searching for the rest six people and 17 horses is still ongoing, involving employees of the emergency situations ministry and local residents.