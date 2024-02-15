Six Missing After Cargo Ship Sinks In Marmara Sea
Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2024 | 10:30 PM
Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) A cargo vessel sank in the Marmara Sea near Istanbul on Thursday, officials said, and a search was underway to find the six missing crew.
The Batuhan A, which was bringing dry cargo from Marmara Island to Bursa in northwest Turkey, took on water and sank off Imrali island, south of Istanbul, officials said.
The Turkish navy detected the ship at a depth of 51 meters with a sonar device, the defence ministry said.
Bursa governor Mahmut Demirtas said authorities received an "emergency" signal from the vessel but then lost contact.
The transport ministry said an empty lifeboat was found during the search.
"The rescue operation continues to seek six crew members who are believed to be Turkish citizens," Demirtas said.
"The waves are reaching three meters. I think we will receive positive news as soon as possible in our search efforts," he added.
Helicopters in the region could not take off because of bad weather early in the morning.
Recent Stories
Sindh University postpones all tests scheduled for Feb 16
Full court reference to honor Justice Nadeem Akhtar
Nadal puts return on ice, admits 'not ready to compete'
FIA arrests accused involved in illegal currency exchange
Court dismisses bail petitions of two co-accused in Gujrat development projects ..
PBS to conduct 7th Agricultural Census this year
Accused sought by KP police nabbed by FIA at Karachi airport
Independent candidate from PP-89 joins PPP
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 13.149 billion
Ahmad Jawad appointed convener of FPCCI agri committee
Non-custom paid items worth Rs 20mn recovered
FPCCI seeks govt's consultations for economic development
More Stories From World
-
Humanitarians reject responsibility for Gaza suffering4 minutes ago
-
Global stocks rebound rolls on4 minutes ago
-
Rybakina, Pavlyuchenkova into Doha semi-finals as Swiatek and Osaka wait4 minutes ago
-
Hezbollah commander among 10 dead in Israeli strike on Lebanon5 minutes ago
-
US calls formation of government Pakistan’s 'internal matter'1 hour ago
-
Two South African soldiers killed on DR Congo mission3 hours ago
-
Pakistan Embassy Beijing organizes ‘Khuli Kachehri’5 hours ago
-
Brazil quake city families seek justice in Dutch court5 hours ago
-
Philippine landslide death toll rises to 92, search for 36 continues5 hours ago
-
Global stocks mainly rise, but London flatlines on recession news5 hours ago
-
Airbus posts 11 percent profit drop for 20235 hours ago
-
Google boosts Paris's ambition to become Europe's AI epicentre5 hours ago