Six Missing As Fishing Boat Capsizes Off S. Korea's Southern Coast

Umer Jamshaid Published March 09, 2024 | 12:10 PM

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Six sailors went missing as a fishing boat capsized off South Korea's southern coast on Saturday, according to Yonhap news agency.

The 29-ton vessel with nine crew members, including two South Koreans and seven Indonesians, aboard overturned in waters about 68 km south of an island in Tongyeong, South Gyeongsang province, at around 6:29 a.

m. local time (2129 GMT Friday).

Three crew members were sent to a hospital after having been found unconscious inside the vessel, but six others remained unaccounted for.

Search operations had been underway, mobilizing 12 patrol boats, four navy vessels and six aircrafts.

