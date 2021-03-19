(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) A six-month-old baby in Chile has been accidentally inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine by China's Sinovac, the 24 Horas broadcaster reported Thursday, citing local authorities.

According to the news outlet, the child was vaccinated after the mother brought them to a family health center in the commune of Tirua in the Bio Bio region for age-appropriate vaccine shots.

The commune said that it had relayed information to all corresponding authorities and took all necessary measures to observe the baby. So far, the baby has not shown any negative reactions.

The investigation into the incident is underway.