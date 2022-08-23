UrduPoint.com

Six Months On, Russians Divided On Ukraine Conflict

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 23, 2022 | 07:06 PM

Six months on, Russians divided on Ukraine conflict

For some it was "necessary", for others it is a source of "sadness" -- six months after Moscow launched its offensive in Ukraine, many Russians remain divided over the conflict

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :For some it was "necessary", for others it is a source of "sadness" -- six months after Moscow launched its offensive in Ukraine, many Russians remain divided over the conflict.

In and around Moscow ahead of the anniversary this week, some expressed support for what Russia calls its "special military operation" in its pro-Western neighbour, while others voiced deep regret at the suffering it had caused.

But all agreed they hoped the fighting would end soon.

"I am very sad for the Ukrainians. They are suffering for nothing, they did not do anything wrong," Dmitry Romanenko, a 35-year-old IT specialist, told AFP on the streets of central Moscow.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to send troops into Ukraine on February 24 has turned the lives of many Russians upside-down.

The country's economy has fared better than some expected in the face of what were meant to be crippling Western sanctions, but many ordinary Russians have been hit hard by the exit of foreign firms and by galloping inflation.

Cut off from much of the rest of the world by travel and flight restrictions, many Russians are also feeling deeply isolated.

There are signs of public support for Russia's actions in Moscow, with stickers in the windows of some cars bearing the letter "Z" -- the symbol of Russian forces fighting in Ukraine.

But in the centre of the Russian capital, generally considered less conservative than other parts of the country, most residents interviewed by AFP were critical of the conflict and its effects.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin February All From Sad

Recent Stories

US to Continue Talks on Griner's Release With Russ ..

US to Continue Talks on Griner's Release With Russia Via Appropriate Channels - ..

12 seconds ago
 Large size fruit bats stun locals in Shangla, dama ..

Large size fruit bats stun locals in Shangla, damaging orchids

13 seconds ago
 New spell of rains from Aug 23 to 26

New spell of rains from Aug 23 to 26

15 seconds ago
 ICC, Nium launch coding challenge to engage tech-l ..

ICC, Nium launch coding challenge to engage tech-loving cricket fans

17 seconds ago
 Measures to be taken to deal with environmental ch ..

Measures to be taken to deal with environmental changes: Minister

14 minutes ago
 Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi feature in Watson's top ..

Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi feature in Watson's top five World T20I players

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.