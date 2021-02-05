UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 11:14 PM

Six More US Companies Will Surge Manufacturing At-Home Coronavirus Test Kits - White House

Six additional firms in the United States will boost their manufacturing of the rapid at-home coronavirus test kits, White House Senior Adviser for COVID-19 Response Andy Slavitt said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) Six additional firms in the United States will boost their manufacturing of the rapid at-home coronavirus test kits, White House Senior Adviser for COVID-19 Response Andy Slavitt said on Friday.

"Today, you'll hear even more action on testing. We will announce that six more companies will surge manufacturing of at-home test kits with the goal of by summer having millions of Americans being able too ok access at-home tests," Slavitt said.

Supply Chain Coordinator Tim Manning said during the briefing that the Biden administration plans to invest in the six suppliers over the coming weeks in order to quickly boost domestic testing capability.

Manning also said 61 million tests will be available by the end of the summer.

On Monday, the Defense Department said the US government has awarded $231.8 million to the Australian biotechnology firm Ellume to scale up production of an over-the-counter coronavirus home test kit.

The investment will enable the company to manufacture up to 19 million test kits per month by the end of 2021, Slavitt said.

