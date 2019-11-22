UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six-nation Central African Summit Debates Future Of CFA Franc

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 06:34 PM

Six-nation central African summit debates future of CFA franc

Leaders from six central African countries gathered Friday in Cameroon for a summit expected to focus on the CFA franc, whose future has come under question in West Africa

Yaounde, Cameroon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :Leaders from six central African countries gathered Friday in Cameroon for a summit expected to focus on the CFA franc, whose future has come under question in West Africa.

The extraordinary one-day meeting in Yaounde included leaders from Cameroon, Chad, the Central African Republic, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon and the Republic of Congo.

Cameroon President Biya hosted the summit and said it "gives us a new opportunity to exchange and agree additional measures that can consolidate the economic recovery of our region.

" Five of the six nations were represented by their heads of state, while Gabon, whose President Ali Bongo Ondimba suffered a stroke last year, sent its prime minister.

As members of the Economic and Monetary Community of Central Africa (CEMAC), the nations jointly use the CFA franc, a Currency rooted in the French colonial era in western and central Africa.

The CFA franc will be on the agenda, according to press kit distributed by Biya's office.

"The currency inherited from colonisation divides economists and heads of state in the (CFA) franc zone," it said.

Related Topics

Africa Prime Minister Exchange Yaounde Equatorial Guinea Chad Congo Cameroon Gabon Central African Republic From

Recent Stories

Another case of child rape-cum-murder: Rawalpindi ..

35 minutes ago

Trailer of Saach Film launched at Pakistan High Co ..

1 minute ago

48 minutes ago

Revenue target may be missed by Rs650 billion: Mia ..

52 minutes ago

'Not here to save my seat but to bring real change ..

55 minutes ago

AJK to plant 555 mln trees in four years

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.