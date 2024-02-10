Six Nations: Ireland V Italy Teams
Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2024 | 09:40 AM
Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Teams for Ireland v Italy Six Nations match at Lansdowne Road on Sunday (kick-off 1500GMT):
Teams (15-1)
Ireland
Hugo Keenan; Calvin Nash, Robbie Henshaw, Stuart McCloskey, James Lowe; Jack Crowley, Craig Casey; Ryan Baird, Caelan Doris (capt), Jack Conan; Joe McCarthy, James Ryan; Finlay Bealham, Dan Sheehan, Andrew Porter
Replacements: Ronan Kelleher, Jeremy Loughman, Tom O'Toole, Iain Henderson, Josh van der Flier, Jamison Gibson-Park, Harry Byrne, Jordan Larmour
Coach: Andy Farrell (ENG)
Italy
Ange Capuozzo; Lorenzo Pani, Juan Ignacio Brex, Tommaso Menoncello, Monty Ioane; Paolo Garbisi, Stephen Varney; Michele Lamaro (capt), Manuel Zuliani, Alessandro Izekor; Federico Ruzza, Niccolo Cannone; Pietro Ceccarelli, Gianmarco Lucchesi, Danilo Fischetti
Replacements: Giacomo Nicotera, Mirco Spagnolo, Giosue Zilocchi, Andrea Zambonin, Ross Vintcent, Martin Page-Relo, Tommaso Allan, Federico Mori
Referee: Luke Pearce (ENG)
