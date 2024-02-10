Open Menu

Six Nations: Ireland V Italy Teams

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2024 | 09:40 AM

Six Nations: Ireland v Italy teams

Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Teams for Ireland v Italy Six Nations match at Lansdowne Road on Sunday (kick-off 1500GMT):

Teams (15-1)

Ireland

Hugo Keenan; Calvin Nash, Robbie Henshaw, Stuart McCloskey, James Lowe; Jack Crowley, Craig Casey; Ryan Baird, Caelan Doris (capt), Jack Conan; Joe McCarthy, James Ryan; Finlay Bealham, Dan Sheehan, Andrew Porter

Replacements: Ronan Kelleher, Jeremy Loughman, Tom O'Toole, Iain Henderson, Josh van der Flier, Jamison Gibson-Park, Harry Byrne, Jordan Larmour

Coach: Andy Farrell (ENG)

Italy

Ange Capuozzo; Lorenzo Pani, Juan Ignacio Brex, Tommaso Menoncello, Monty Ioane; Paolo Garbisi, Stephen Varney; Michele Lamaro (capt), Manuel Zuliani, Alessandro Izekor; Federico Ruzza, Niccolo Cannone; Pietro Ceccarelli, Gianmarco Lucchesi, Danilo Fischetti

Replacements: Giacomo Nicotera, Mirco Spagnolo, Giosue Zilocchi, Andrea Zambonin, Ross Vintcent, Martin Page-Relo, Tommaso Allan, Federico Mori

Coach: Gonzalo Quesada (ARG)

Referee: Luke Pearce (ENG)

