Six Nations Urge Belarus To Halt Internet Shutdowns, Protect Free Press - Statement

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 11:16 PM

Canada, the US, Latvia, Germany, the UK and the Netherlands in a joint statement on Thursday called on Belarus to guarantee media freedom and refrain from Internet shutdowns

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) Canada, the US, Latvia, Germany, the UK and the Netherlands in a joint statement on Thursday called on Belarus to guarantee media freedom and refrain from internet shutdowns.

"We call on Belarus to guarantee media freedom, refrain from Internet shutdowns and respect international human rights law," the statement issued by Global Affairs Canada said. "Journalists and other media workers in Belarus must be able to do their work without fear of detention, reprisals or restrictions (online and off-line)."

The undersigned members of the so-called Media Freedom Coalition also urged Belarusian authorities to immediately release all detained journalists.

Those responsible for attacks against media representatives must be held to account, the statement said.

On August 9, the Belarusian opposition organized protests after disputing the results of the presidential election in which incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko was reelected for a sixth term by winning 80 percent of the vote. The opposition insists that its candidate, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, won the election.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has repeatedly accused Western nations of direct interference in the situation. Moscow has also voiced its concern over the signs of foreign interference in the internal affairs of Belarus.

