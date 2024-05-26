Open Menu

Six Newborns Killed In Fire At India Baby Hospital: Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Six newborns killed in fire at India baby hospital: police

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Six newborn babies have died after a fire tore through a children's hospital in the Indian capital, with people charging into the flames to rescue the infants, police said Sunday.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the fire and deaths "heart-rending" in a post on social media.

The fire department was called after flames tore through the hospital in Delhi late Saturday evening.

But in the crucial first minutes, it was bystanders who spotted the fire and braved the blaze to rescue the newborns.

"All the 12 newborn babies were rescued from the hospital with the help of other people," senior police officer Surendra Choudhary said in a statement, but added that by the time they reached medical attention, six were dead.

The blaze in the hospital broke out hours after a separate fire at an amusement park in India's western state of Gujarat left 27 dead, including four children.

In that fire -- which ripped through a centre with a bowling alley and other games crowded with youngsters -- police warned that many of the corpses were so badly burned it was difficult to identify them.

Fires are common in India due to poor building practices, overcrowding and a lack of adherence to safety regulations.

Related Topics

India Dead Delhi Fire Prime Minister Police Poor Social Media Narendra Modi Died Sunday Post All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy cand ..

Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024

17 hours ago
 Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

18 hours ago
 Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in se ..

Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match

19 hours ago
 Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T2 ..

Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024

19 hours ago
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Effor ..

Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..

20 hours ago
 Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

20 hours ago
 Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

20 hours ago
 Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chi ..

Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project

22 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakista ..

T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches  may disappoi ..

1 day ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..

1 day ago

More Stories From World