Six Nigerian soldiers dead in militant attacks

Kano, Nigeria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :Jihadists killed six soldiers and a civilian militia leader as they hit three towns in Nigeria 's conflict-torn northeastern state of Borno, security sources and residents told AFP on Friday.

Several troops and militiamen are also missing, they said.

Suspected fighters from Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), affiliated to the so-called Islamic State group, attacked the town of Gubio around 1630 GMT on Thursday, unleashing a battle with security forces.

"The bodies of six soldiers and the (local) head of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) were recovered outside the town with bullet wounds," a security source said.

The militant stormed into Gubio aboard a dozen pickup trucks mounted with machine guns, according to local resident Idrissa Kaka, who confirmed the death toll.

They also made off with three military vehicles and a van belonging tothe CJTF.