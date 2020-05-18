Six of 450 members of the State Duma, the Russian parliament's lower house, have been diagnosed with COVID-19, Anastasia Kashevarova, an aide to the State Duma Chairman, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) Six of 450 members of the State Duma, the Russian parliament's lower house, have been diagnosed with COVID-19, Anastasia Kashevarova, an aide to the State Duma Chairman, said on Monday.

"To date, 6 lawmakers of the State Duma have tested positive for the coronavirus. Two lawmakers have already been discharged. Two are in the hospital.

Two are being treated and quarantined at home," Kashevarova said on Telegram.

Last week, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said that five lawmakers were infected with the coronavirus. He said that three of them were representatives of the ruling United Russia party.

Parliamentarians from the Russian Communist Party, Leonid Kalashnikov and Dmitry Novikov, have already been discharged from the hospital. Svetlana Maksimova and Oksana Pushkina, both from the United Russian, are being treated for the disease.