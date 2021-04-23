Six Out of 10 Americans Want Police Reformed to Prevent Abuse of Black People - Poll

Sixty percent of the US public believe police should be held more accountable for mistreating African-Americans and say President Joe Biden is doing too little to reform law enforcement procedures, a new poll revealed on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) Sixty percent of the US public believe police should be held more accountable for mistreating African-Americans and say President Joe Biden is doing too little to reform law enforcement procedures, a new poll revealed on Friday.

Confidence that US police are properly trained to avoid the excessive use of force has reached a new low, the poll, conducted by ABC news and the Washington Post, said. Some 60 percent of the public believes the Federal government must do more to hold police accountable for all cases of misconduct towards African-Americans, it said.

An even larger number - 63 percent - said African-Americans and other minorities did not receive equal treatment as whites in the US criminal justice system, the poll said.

Also, 42 percent of those polled said President Biden was so far doing "too little" to try to reform US police practices while only 1 percent said they thought he was doing too much, the poll added.