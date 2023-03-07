UrduPoint.com

Six Palestinians Killed, Seven Injured In Israeli Raid In West Bank - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2023 | 11:35 PM

Six Palestinians Killed, Seven Injured in Israeli Raid in West Bank - Health Ministry

Six Palestinians were killed in an Israeli raid in the city of Jenin in the West Bank, another seven were injured, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Tuesday

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) Six Palestinians were killed in an Israeli raid in the city of Jenin in the West Bank, another seven were injured, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli army announced the raid in Jenin on its Telegram.

"Six Palestinians were killed and seven injured in an Israeli raid on the city of Jenin. All victims were hospitalized," the ministry said in a statement.

The dead Palestinians were identified as Mohammad Wael Ghazawi, 26, Majd Mohammad Huseinieh, 26, Tareq Ziad Natour, 27, Ziad Amin Zareini, 29, Abdul Fattah Hussein Khrousheh, 49, and Mutasem Nasser Sabbagh, 22, the WAFA news agency said.

Palestinian Presidential Spokesman Abu Rudeineh called the Israeli raid "an all-out war," while it "reaffirms the Israeli government's intention to thwart all regional and international efforts" aimed at establishing peace in the region, according to the news agency. He also urged the US administration to exert pressure on the Israeli government and stop its aggression against Palestinians.

According to the media reports, two Palestinians were detained in a parallel operation in the city of Nablus in the northern West Bank.

