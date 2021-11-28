UrduPoint.com

Six Parties Elected To Kyrgyz Parliament After 90% Of Ballots Counted - Central Commission

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 seconds ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 08:50 PM

Six Parties Elected to Kyrgyz Parliament After 90% of Ballots Counted - Central Commission

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2021) Six parties are elected to the Kyrgyz parliament after 90% of ballots were processed, and three pro-government parties gained the majority of voices, the Kyrgyz Central Electoral Commission said on Sunday.

The pro-government Ata Jurt Kyrgyzstan (Homeland Kyrgyzstan) party is in the lead with 16.85%, followed by Ishenim (Faith) with 13.5% and Yntymak (Harmony) with 10.81%. The opposition Alliance and Butun Kyrgyzstan parties gained 8.23% and 7.64%, respectively. The sixth place is occupied by Yiman Nuru (Ray of Trust), according to the data.

Related Topics

Parliament Alliance Lead Kyrgyzstan Sunday Opposition

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Kuwaiti and Qatari pavili ..

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Kuwaiti and Qatari pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai

20 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Latvia at ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Latvia at Expo 2020 Dubai

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid unveils AED3.8 billion Dubai h ..

Mohammed bin Rashid unveils AED3.8 billion Dubai housing strategy

3 hours ago
 17,208 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

17,208 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

4 hours ago
 US, UAE creating together future jobs that don’t ..

US, UAE creating together future jobs that don’t exist now: American business ..

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to become home to Amazon’s most techno ..

Abu Dhabi to become home to Amazon’s most technologically advanced fulfillment ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.