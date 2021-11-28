Six Parties Elected to Kyrgyz Parliament After 90% of Ballots Counted - Central Commission

(@FahadShabbir)

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2021) Six parties are elected to the Kyrgyz parliament after 90% of ballots were processed, and three pro-government parties gained the majority of voices, the Kyrgyz Central Electoral Commission said on Sunday.

The pro-government Ata Jurt Kyrgyzstan (Homeland Kyrgyzstan) party is in the lead with 16.85%, followed by Ishenim (Faith) with 13.5% and Yntymak (Harmony) with 10.81%. The opposition Alliance and Butun Kyrgyzstan parties gained 8.23% and 7.64%, respectively. The sixth place is occupied by Yiman Nuru (Ray of Trust), according to the data.