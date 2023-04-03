UrduPoint.com

Six Parties Enter Bulgarian Parliament, GERB-SDS Comes First - CEC

Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2023 | 09:05 PM

The Bulgarian Central Election Commission said on Monday that six parties will enter the parliament after the April 2 elections, adding that the GERB-SDS party came first

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) The Bulgarian Central Election Commission said on Monday that six parties will enter the parliament after the April 2 elections, adding that the GERB-SDS party came first.

After counting 100% of votes, the GERB-SDS party led by former Prime Minister Boyko Borisov received 26.51%, according to the commission.

