UrduPoint.com

Six Parties To Enter Kazakh Parliament, Amanat Party Leading With 53.9% - CEC

Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2023 | 07:26 PM

Six Parties to Enter Kazakh Parliament, Amanat Party Leading With 53.9% - CEC

Six parties have passed the 5% threshold to enter the Kazakh parliament, the Amanat party is leading with 53.9% of votes, according to the preliminary results of the elections to the lower house, the head of the Central Election Commission, Nurlan Abdirov, said on Monday

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) Six parties have passed the 5% threshold to enter the Kazakh parliament, the Amanat party is leading with 53.9% of votes, according to the preliminary results of the elections to the lower house, the head of the Central Election Commission, Nurlan Abdirov, said on Monday.

On Sunday, the parliamentary elections took place in Kazakhstan.

"For the Amanat party, 53.9% (of votes)," Abdirov said a briefing.

The rest five parties are the Auyl People's Democratic Patriotic Party, the People's Party of Kazakhstan, the Respublica party, the Aq Jol Democratic Party and the Nationwide Social Democratic Party.

Related Topics

Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Kazakhstan Sunday

Recent Stories

Dar reiterates resolve to overcome economic challe ..

Dar reiterates resolve to overcome economic challenges

4 minutes ago
 Global Media Congress launches White Paper in Lond ..

Global Media Congress launches White Paper in London on the future of the media ..

7 minutes ago
 Lahore’s weather turns pleasant

Lahore’s weather turns pleasant

14 minutes ago
 Pakistani Women Football Captain Maria gets 2nd Bi ..

Pakistani Women Football Captain Maria gets 2nd Bint-e-Hawa achievement awards

13 minutes ago
 Saudi National Bank Says Collapse of Credit Suisse ..

Saudi National Bank Says Collapse of Credit Suisse Shares to Have No Impact on I ..

13 minutes ago
 UAE President, Romanian President review bilateral ..

UAE President, Romanian President review bilateral relations, regional issues

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.