Six Parties to Enter Kazakh Parliament, Amanat Party Leading With 53.9% - CEC

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) Six parties have passed the 5% threshold to enter the Kazakh parliament, the Amanat party is leading with 53.9% of votes, according to the preliminary results of the elections to the lower house, the head of the Central Election Commission, Nurlan Abdirov, said on Monday.

On Sunday, the parliamentary elections took place in Kazakhstan.

"For the Amanat party, 53.9% (of votes)," Abdirov said a briefing.

The rest five parties are the Auyl People's Democratic Patriotic Party, the People's Party of Kazakhstan, the Respublica party, the Aq Jol Democratic Party and the Nationwide Social Democratic Party.