UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Passengers Of Westerdam Ship Test Negative To Coronavirus - Malaysia

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 10:50 AM

Six Passengers of Westerdam Ship Test Negative to Coronavirus - Malaysia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2020) Six foreign passengers of the Westerdam cruise ship, which has docked in Cambodia after being rejected by five ports in Asia over coronavirus threats, have tested negative to COVID-19, Malaysian Director General of Health Noor Hisham Abdullah said on Monday.

According to Malaysia's The New Straits Times newspaper, four of those six passengers are US citizens, while two others are Dutch nationals. One of the passengers, a woman from the United States, had been earlier confirmed as having the deadly virus. She is currently being treated at a local hospital.

"They are currently in good health. The related embassies have been informed accordingly of these results and they will be allowed to continue with their respective outbound flights to their next destination," the minister said, as quoted by the newspaper, adding that results from the Institute for Medical Research revealed they did not have the virus.

The ship with over 2,000 passengers aboard, operated by the US Holland America Line, had been out at sea for nearly two weeks after it was barred from pulling into ports in Taiwan, Japan, Guam, Thailand and the Philippines over fears that people on the ship could have the novel coronavirus. As of now, 137 of 143 passengers who does not have the virus had been sent to their homeland.

The new strain of coronavirus - COVID-19 - was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan last December and has since spread to more than 25 countries. The virus has already resulted in 1,775 fatalities, with over 70,000 people having been infected.

Related Topics

Thailand China Wuhan Japan United States Philippines Cambodia Malaysia Netherlands December Women From Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 17 February 2020

36 minutes ago

RS. 1500 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 81 L ..

43 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan won Kabbadi World Cup 2020

2 hours ago

Naeemul Haque’ funeral prayer offered in Karachi

2 hours ago

&#039;Belonging&#039; sheds light on the concept o ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.